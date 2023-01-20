US Needs Higher-for-Longer Rates to Return to 2% Inflation - Federal Reserve Vice Chair

The Federal Reserve intends to stick with a higher-for-longer interest rate regime to ensure US inflation returns and stays at the central bank's annual target of 2% or below, Vice Chair Lael Brainard said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) The Federal Reserve intends to stick with a higher-for-longer interest rate regime to ensure US inflation returns and stays at the central bank's annual target of 2% or below, Vice Chair Lael Brainard said on Thursday.

"Even with the recent moderation, inflation remains high, and policy will need to be sufficiently restrictive for some time to make sure inflation returns to 2% on a sustained basis," Brainard said.

In a bid to control surging prices in the United States, the Fed added 425 basis points to interest rates since March via seven rate hikes. Prior to that, interest rates peaked at 25 basis points as the central bank slashed them to nearly zero after the global COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

While the Fed executed four back-to-back interest rate hikes of 75 basis points from June through November, since December it has imposed a more modest 50-basis point increase. For its next rate decision on February 1, economists expect the Fed to announce an even smaller hike of 25 basis points.

The last time the Fed announced a 25 basis-point increase was in March 2022 at the start of its current interest rate hike cycle.

Inflation, as indicated by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) grew by 6.5% in the 12 months to December. It was the slowest annual advance since October 2021 for the CPI, which hit a 40-year high in June when it grew at an annual rate of 9.1%.

The slowing rate of inflation has justified the Fed's own pullback on the pace of its rate hikes, though unyielding jobs and wage growth - two of the principal drivers for spending - has given some of the central bank's policy-makers second thoughts.

Data this week on US manufacturing activity, retail sales and home sales for December came in lower than anticipated, helping the Fed's goals.

But weekly unemployment claims released on Thursday fell below the 200,000 mark for the first time since September - suggesting that the Fed's hope of a return to 2% inflation might have a longer wait than previously thought.