US Needs to Boost Oil Production While Keeping Commitment to Clean Energy Shift - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) The United States needs to increase its domestic energy production while keeping its commitment to transition to clean energy, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday.

"We need to responsibly increase American oil production without delaying or deferring our transition to clean energy," Biden said during remarks on lowering gas prices.

"You can increase oil and gas production now while still moving full speed ahead to accelerate our transition to clean energy."

Biden urged Congress to pass a bill reforming energy production permitting as part of its effort to address rising energy costs.

In addition, Biden announced plans to keep utilizing the national Strategic Petroleum Reserve to offset oil market volatility and called on energy companies to pass savings on to consumers when possible.