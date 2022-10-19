UrduPoint.com

US Needs To Boost Oil Production While Keeping Commitment To Clean Energy Shift - Biden

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2022 | 11:16 PM

US Needs to Boost Oil Production While Keeping Commitment to Clean Energy Shift - Biden

The United States needs to increase its domestic energy production while keeping its commitment to transition to clean energy, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) The United States needs to increase its domestic energy production while keeping its commitment to transition to clean energy, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday.

"We need to responsibly increase American oil production without delaying or deferring our transition to clean energy," Biden said during remarks on lowering gas prices.

"You can increase oil and gas production now while still moving full speed ahead to accelerate our transition to clean energy."

Biden urged Congress to pass a bill reforming energy production permitting as part of its effort to address rising energy costs.

In addition, Biden announced plans to keep utilizing the national Strategic Petroleum Reserve to offset oil market volatility and called on energy companies to pass savings on to consumers when possible.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil United States Congress Gas Market

Recent Stories

US on Track to Destroying Chemical Weapons Stockpi ..

US on Track to Destroying Chemical Weapons Stockpile by September 30, 2023 - Dip ..

3 minutes ago
 French Opposition Pushes for Vote of No Confidence ..

French Opposition Pushes for Vote of No Confidence in Government Over Budget Row

3 minutes ago
 UK govt of Truss rocked as interior minister depar ..

UK govt of Truss rocked as interior minister departs

3 minutes ago
 State Dept. on Russia-Turkey Gas Hub: US Working W ..

State Dept. on Russia-Turkey Gas Hub: US Working With Ankara on Boosting Energy ..

6 minutes ago
 Default averted but at a very high political cost: ..

Default averted but at a very high political cost: Ishaq Dar

7 minutes ago
 Grant Shapps appointed UK's new interior minister: ..

Grant Shapps appointed UK's new interior minister: PM's office

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.