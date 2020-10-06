US Needs to Worry About Avoiding Recession, Not Debt - Fed Chairman Powell

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) US policymakers cannot unduly worry about the unsustainable federal debt because a further slowdown due to COVID-19 could spark recessionary dynamics, Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell said.

"Having the debt grow faster than the economy is sort of by definition unsustainable in the long run," Powell said during a live-streamed speech to the National Association for Business Economics. "I would also say this is not the time to give priority to those concerns. The time to do that is when the economy is strong and unemployment is low. A second risk is that a prolonged slowing in the pace of improvement over time could trigger typical recessionary dynamics, as weakness feeds on weakness."

The US economy shrank at its fastest pace in history in the second quarter of 2020, contracting by 31.4 percent amid widespread lockdowns triggered by the pandemic. While economic data has been encouraging in recent months, recovery from the pandemic itself has remained spotty.

The Congressional Budget Office has forecast that US debt will reach 19 percent of gross domestic product in 2050, up from 98 percent this year and 79 percent in 2019. That compares with the prior 2050 forecast of 180 percent from January, before the coronavirus pandemic struck the nation and spurred Congress to pass about $3 trillion of stimulus.

Powell said US recovery from the pandemic had a long way to go, suggesting indirectly for more economic stimulus.

"At this early stage, I would argue that the risks of policy intervention are still asymmetric. Too little support would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship for households and businesses," he said. Over time, household insolvencies and business bankruptcies would rise, harming the productive capacity of the economy, and holding back wage growth. By contrast, the risks of overdoing it seem, for now, to be smaller. Even if policy actions ultimately prove to be greater than needed, they will not go to waste. The recovery will be stronger and move faster if monetary policy and fiscal policy continue to work side by side to provide support to the economy until it is clearly out of the woods."

Congress passed four packages of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act in the second quarter of this year, dispensing roughly $3 trillion to disburse as loans and grants to businesses, paycheck protection for workers and personal aid to qualifying US citizens and residents.

Republicans aligned with President Donald Trump and their Democrat rivals in Congress have been locked in a stalemate since on a successive package to the CARES, arguing over the size of the next relief, as thousands of Americans, particularly those in the airlines sector, risk losing their jobs without further aid.