US' New Defense Bill Allocates Billions for Deterrence of Russia, China - House Committee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The new US National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the fiscal year 2023 allocates billions for deterring Russia and China, including over $6 billion in the Asia-Pacific region and about $4 billion in Europe, the US House Committee on Armed Services said.

"As the rules-based international order faces challenges from Beijing and Moscow that threaten security, freedom, and prosperity for people living around the world, this year's NDAA authorizes crucial investments in America's global network of alliances and partnerships, including more than $6 billion in funding for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative and nearly $4 billion for the European Deterrence Initiative," the committee said in an explanatory summary to the $847.

4 billion legislation.

Besides strategic competition with Russia and China, the new NDAA focuses on US' national priorities, including disruptive technologies like hypersonic weapons; artificial intelligence, 5G and quantum computing; modernizing ships, aircraft and vehicles; and improving the lives of US military personnel and their families.