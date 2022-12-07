US' New Defense Bill for 2023 Valued at $847.4Bln

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The new National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for the fiscal year 2023, agreed upon by the US Congress, provides $847.3 billion for defense funding, the Senate Committee on Armed Services said.

"The 62nd annual NDAA supports a total of $857.9 billion in fiscal year 2023 funding for national defense," the committee said in a press release regarding the NDAA .

The new legislation authorizes $816.7 billion for the Defense Department and $30.3 billion for national security programs within the Energy Department.

Meanwhile, $10.6 billion are allocated for defense-related activities outside the NDAA jurisdiction.

Fiscal year 2023 NDAA focuses on "most vital" national security priorities for the US, including strategic competition with China and Russia; disruptive technologies like hypersonic weapons; artificial intelligence, 5G and quantum computing; modernizing ships, aircraft and vehicles; improving the lives of US military personnel and their families.