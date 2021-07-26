US new home sales drop for third straight month in June

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Sales of new homes in the United States dropped for a third straight month in June, even as prices dipped from their record high and supply increased, government data said Monday.

The seasonally adjusted 676,000 new homes sales reported by the Commerce Department last month was much less than expected and provided the latest evidence the real estate boom seen during the pandemic is tapering off.