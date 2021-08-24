UrduPoint.com

US New Home Sales Edge Higher In July

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 08:33 PM

New single-family home sales rebounded slightly last month and broke a three-month streak of declines as prices resumed their march higher in the hot US real estate market, according to government data released Tuesday

The one percent increase in July took the annual sales pace to 708,000, seasonally adjusted, the Commerce Department said, after the June sales rate was revised sharply upward from the original report.

But sales were more than 27 percent lower than July 2020, according to the data.

The median sales price dipped in June but jumped again last month to $390,500, without seasonal adjustment, beating the previous record set in May, even as the inventory of homes on the market edged up to 6.2 months of supply.

