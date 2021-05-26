UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US New Home Sales Fell In April As Housing Market Cools

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 12:14 AM

US new home sales fell in April as housing market cools

Sales of new homes fell more than expected in the United States last month, the government said on Tuesday, the latest sign the housing market may have peaked after booming amid the Covid-19 pandemic

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Sales of new homes fell more than expected in the United States last month, the government said on Tuesday, the latest sign the housing market may have peaked after booming amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Commerce Department reported the annualized sales pace fell to 863,000 units in April, seasonally adjusted, 5.9 percent less than March's rate, which was revised down to 917,000 -- more than 100,000 fewer than originally reported.

Low mortgage rates and the disruptions to daily life caused by the pandemic sent the housing market soaring in 2020, tightening supply and pushing home prices up.

Prices began climbing again last month, the data said, but supply increased, and Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said the data underscore that the boom may finally be over.

"The story here probably is a combination of fading Covid-induced demand for homes outside cities and/or bigger homes in the suburbs, coupled with the impact of higher mortgage rates and tighter lending standards," he said in a note.

Sales fell the most in the Northeast, which saw a decrease of 13.7 percent, while the decline in the South and Midwest was around eight percent. The West saw growth of 7.9 percent.

With firms rushing to build supply in the face of customer demand, supply grew to 4.4 months, seasonally adjusted, a gain of 10 percent.

However, the median sale price climbed to $372,400, not seasonally adjusted, nearing the peak reached in January of this year.

Another factor constraining sales was a tightening of mortgage standards, but Shepherdson predicted that would ease as the US economy continues recovering, aided by Covid-19 vaccines.

"This should lift mortgage applications over the next few months, triggering a rebound in sales in the summer or fall, but the near-term outlook is poor," he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Poor Sale Price United States January March April May 2020 Market Commerce Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Housing

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints director for Urban Planning ..

2 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed officially inaugurates DIFC I ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints chairman for ‘Mubadara’

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler renames AIIID

2 hours ago

Draft federal budget for 2022-2026 reviewed

3 hours ago

Italy hails capture of top mafia boss in Brazil

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.