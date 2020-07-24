US new home sales surge in June: govt

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Sales of new homes in the United States jumped 13.8 percent in June as compared to the previous month, the Commerce Department said on Friday.

The June seasonally adjusted annual rate of 776,000 was well above expectations and 6.9 percent above the same month last year, bringing the key sector to a level above where it was before the coronavirus pandemic walloped the world's largest economy in March.