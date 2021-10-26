UrduPoint.com

US New Home Sales Up 14% In September Despite Record Prices - Commerce Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 08:53 PM

US New Home Sales Up 14% in September Despite Record Prices - Commerce Dept.

Sales of new single family houses in the United States increased by 14% September as buyers tried to beat a potential hike in interest and mortgage borrowing rates despite record high home prices, the US Commerce Department said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Sales of new single family houses in the United States increased by 14% September as buyers tried to beat a potential hike in interest and mortgage borrowing rates despite record high home prices, the US Commerce Department said on Tuesday.

"Sales of new single family houses in September 2021 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 800,000," the Commerce Department said in a statement. "This is 14 percent above the revised August rate of 702,000."

Earlier in the day, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price Index said its 20-city indicator showed a 19.7% year-over-year gain in August, barely changed from the 20.0% reading in the previous month.

The median selling price for existing-homes in the United States rose 17.8% in July from a year earlier to hit a record high of $359,900, according to the National Association of Realtors.

The Commerce Department noted, however, that demand for single-family homes were down 17.

6% from September 2020, indicating that affordability remained a factor for some buyers despite concerns about an impending hike in interest rates and possibly mortgage rates.

Economists polled by US media had anticipated sales of 760,000 new single-family homes in September.

"The mini buyers' strike in US housing is likely over," economist Adam Button said in a post on ForexLive, referring to last month's demand spike despite prices being where they were.

Dire housing shortages in the United States since the financial crisis of 2007-2008 and last year's coronavirus outbreak have sent home prices to record highs.

Despite the grossly inflated market and a huge mismatch of demand versus supply, many buyers remain hopeful of locking in before the Federal Reserve raises interest rates sometime next year in what would be its first hike since the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Reading Price United States March July August September 2020 Market Commerce Post Media From Mini Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021:Pakistan to chase the target of ..

T20 World Cup 2021:Pakistan to chase the target of 135 runs in clash with New Ze ..

5 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Military Denies Reports About Capture of ..

Ukrainian Military Denies Reports About Capture of Staromarievka Settlement in D ..

2 minutes ago
 New era of prosperity to start very soon: CM Punja ..

New era of prosperity to start very soon: CM Punjab

2 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims four patients, infects 223 others

COVID-19 claims four patients, infects 223 others

2 minutes ago
 All Flights to, From Khartoum Airport in Sudan Sus ..

All Flights to, From Khartoum Airport in Sudan Suspended From October 26-30

2 minutes ago
 FNC participates in presidential elections in Uzbe ..

FNC participates in presidential elections in Uzbekistan as observer

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.