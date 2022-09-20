UrduPoint.com

US, Non-G7 Countries See 'Common Cause' In Buying Russian Oil At Lower Rates - Treasury

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2022 | 08:27 PM

US, Non-G7 Countries See 'Common Cause' in Buying Russian Oil at Lower Rates - Treasury

The United States after talks with non-G7 countries sees "common cause" in the ability to purchase Russian oil at decreased rates amid the Biden administration's pressure to introduce a price cap for Russian energy exports, Assistant Treasury Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The United States after talks with non-G7 countries sees "common cause" in the ability to purchase Russian oil at decreased rates amid the Biden administration's pressure to introduce a price cap for Russian energy exports, Assistant Treasury Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes said on Tuesday.

"We have also had the opportunity to speak with major purchasing economies, that are not part of the G7, but that would be in a position, already have been and will continue to be purchasers of Russian oil, and they understand the purpose of this (price cap) policy and we have significant common cause with them when it comes to their ability to purchase Russian oil at significantly decreased rates," Rosenberg told a US Senate hearing.

The United States and its G7 partners already have a "good deal of leverage and authorities," including for enforcement, to pursue incentives for purchasers of Russian oil to buy that oil at a cut-rate process below the cap, Rosenberg said.

The Biden administration is in a very strong position when it comes to coordination with its G7 allies and partners on the issue of maritime servicing of Russian oil exports since the significant majority of such services are concentrated in these countries, Rosenberg added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that two US senators are proposing legislation that would press the Biden administration to enforce a cap on Russian oil prices through secondary sanctions.

On September 2, G7 finance ministers confirmed their intention to impose price caps for Russian oil and called on all nations to support the initiative. The price cap is planned to take effect on December 5 for crude oil and on February 5, 2023, for refined products coming from Russia. Moscow pledged to altogether stop exporting oil to the states that would introduce the limits.

