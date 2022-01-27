US Not Advancing on Supply Chain Issues, Semiconductor Shortages to Last Beyond 2023 - Fed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The United States is not making overall progress addressing supply chain issues, and shortages of semiconductor chips are expected to last beyond 2023, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday.

"Overall we're not making progress and things like the semiconductor issue, they're going to be quite a long time, I would think they'll go more than 2023," Powell told a press briefing.

Powell said progress on other supply chain issues is expected to be seen in the second half of this year but it won't be resolved by the end of the year.