US Not Going to Be in War With Russia Over Ukraine - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The United States will not engage in a war with Russia and will not deploy troops to fight in Ukraine, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said during a press briefing.

"We are not going to be in a war with Russia or putting military troops on the ground in Ukraine fighting Russia," Psaki said on Wednesday.