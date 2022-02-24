UrduPoint.com

US Not Going To Be In War With Russia Over Ukraine - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2022 | 02:40 AM

US Not Going to Be in War With Russia Over Ukraine - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The United States will not engage in a war with Russia and will not deploy troops to fight in Ukraine, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said during a press briefing.

"We are not going to be in a war with Russia or putting military troops on the ground in Ukraine fighting Russia," Psaki said on Wednesday.

>