US Not Going to Block Chinese Firms From Shares Listing on US Stock Exchanges - Treasury

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) Washington is not planning to block the Chinese companies from listing of shares on US stock exchanges, Monica Crowley, the assistant secretary for public affairs at the US Treasury, said Sunday.

On Friday, the media reported that the US administration was considering the possibility of limiting US investment into the Chinese economy and de-listing the Chinese companies from US stock exchanges.

"The administration is not contemplating blocking Chinese companies from listing shares on US stock exchanges at this time. We welcome investment in the United States," the statement on Twitter read.

The news comes amid the upcoming round of the US-China trade talks, which will be held from October 10-11 in Washington.

In June 2018, the United States imposed the first round of tariffs on Chinese imports, prompting China to respond in kind. Since then, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of tariffs in what has become a trade war, and have been engaged in talks to settle their trade-related disagreements.

Earlier in September, US President Donald Trump said the United States would delay imposing an additional five percent tariff on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports until October 15.