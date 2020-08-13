UrduPoint.com
US Not Involved In Oil Deals Made By Kurds In Northeast Syria - Special Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

US Not Involved in Oil Deals Made By Kurds in Northeast Syria - Special Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The United States is not involved in private oil deals made by Kurds in northeast Syria, US Special Representative for Syria James Jeffrey said during a conference call with reporters on Thursday.

"We are not involved in the commercial decisions of our local partners in northeast Syria. We have not done anything other than this license related to this firm," Jeffrey said when asked about a US oil company signing a deal with the Kurdish-led rebels who control the oil fields in northeast Syria.

