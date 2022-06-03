UrduPoint.com

US Not Involved In OPEC+ Decision To Boost Production - White House

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2022 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The United States is not involved in OPEC+ decisions to boost oil production, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the OPEC+ committee recommended increasing the oil production by 648,000 barrels per day in July and August, instead of the planned 432,000.

"That is a decision that OPEC+ makes on their own, that is not something that we decide on, or that we are involved in," Jean-Pierre told a briefing, when asked what role Washington played in pushing the alliance to increase production.

