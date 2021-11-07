- Home
- Business
- US Not Ready to Give Afghanistan Financial Aid Via Current Authorities - Security Advisor
US Not Ready To Give Afghanistan Financial Aid Via Current Authorities - Security Advisor
Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 09:10 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2021) The United States is not prepared at this stage to give financial aid to Afghanistan via those who are currently in power, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told the CNN broadcaster.
To US would need to see significant improvement in government inclusivity and other aspects, Sullivan said, adding that the US was regularly discussing this with the other party.