WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) The United States is not surprised by Moscow's reaction to the price cap imposed on Russian oil, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"When it comes to Russia's response, look, we are not surprised by that, we are not surprised by what their reaction has been and what they are saying," Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow is preparing a response to the decision by the US-led collective West to introduce a price cap on Russian oil and will never recognize the measure.

Last week, the European Union reached an agreement on setting a price cap on Russian oil at $60 per barrel, which went into effect on Monday. The price cap will be reviewed every two months to remain at 5% below International Energy Agency benchmark. The Group of Seven (G7) nations and Australia also agreed on the same day to set a $60 price cap on Russian oil.