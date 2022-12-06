UrduPoint.com

US Not Surprised By Russia's Response To Oil Price Cap - White House

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2022 | 02:30 AM

US Not Surprised by Russia's Response to Oil Price Cap - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) The United States is not surprised by Moscow's reaction to the price cap imposed on Russian oil, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"When it comes to Russia's response, look, we are not surprised by that, we are not surprised by what their reaction has been and what they are saying," Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow is preparing a response to the decision by the US-led collective West to introduce a price cap on Russian oil and will never recognize the measure.

Last week, the European Union reached an agreement on setting a price cap on Russian oil at $60 per barrel, which went into effect on Monday. The price cap will be reviewed every two months to remain at 5% below International Energy Agency benchmark. The Group of Seven (G7) nations and Australia also agreed on the same day to set a $60 price cap on Russian oil.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Moscow Russia White House European Union Oil Same Price United States Agreement

Recent Stories

Abbasi Kalhora Tanzeem organizes free eye camp

Abbasi Kalhora Tanzeem organizes free eye camp

37 minutes ago
 Moscow blames Ukraine for blasts on Russian airfie ..

Moscow blames Ukraine for blasts on Russian airfields

37 minutes ago
 Football: World Cup results

Football: World Cup results

37 minutes ago
 Two street criminals held, snatched mobile phone, ..

Two street criminals held, snatched mobile phone, smart watch recovered

39 minutes ago
 Govt not in favor of early elections: Rana Tanveer ..

Govt not in favor of early elections: Rana Tanveer Hussain

39 minutes ago
 South Korean Police Arrest First 2 Officers Involv ..

South Korean Police Arrest First 2 Officers Involved in Itaewon Tragedy - Report ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.