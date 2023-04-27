UrduPoint.com

US Notes Resumed Building Of Suspected Chinese Military Facility In UAE - Reports

April 27, 2023

US Notes Resumed Building of Suspected Chinese Military Facility in UAE - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) US intelligence detected in December that construction of a suspected Chinese military facility had started again in the United Arab Emirates, after it was halted nearly a year before due to US concerns, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing leaked US military documents.

US spies have been monitoring building work at a port near Abu Dhabi due to Washington's concerns its partner, the UAE, is growing closer to China, which contradicts US interests in the region, the report said.

According to the leaked documents, the resumed buildup is attributed to China's alleged plans to create a worldwide network of no less than five military bases abroad and 10 logistics support facilities by 2030.

The alleged initiative was called "Project 141" by the Chinese military, the newspaper said.

At the end of 2021, The Wall Street Journal reported that US intelligence suspected China of building a military facility at the port of Khalifa near Abu Dhabi. Then, the US President's cabinet deployed active diplomatic efforts in order to convince the UAE that the facility under construction was military, and the building had to be stopped. After a series of meetings with US officials in the UAE, building work was halted.

