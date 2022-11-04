WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) US employers added 261,000 jobs in October, almost 35% above economists' expectations, according to a Labor Department report on Friday that kept the Federal Reserve on its toes in its fight against inflation.

"Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 261,000 in October, and the unemployment rate rose to 3.

7 percent," the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a unit within the Labor Department, said in a news release. An unemployment rate of 4.0% or below is defined by the Fed as maximum employment.

Economists polled by US media had forecast a jobs growth of 195,000 in October and unemployment rate of 3.6%, versus September's 3.5%. While the Fed is also mandated to ensure maximum employment among Americans, it has said that runaway jobs and wages growth were among the main contributors to inflation trending at four-decade highs.