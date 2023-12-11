Open Menu

US Official Calls On Caretaker Federal Minister For Finance, Revenue And Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2023 | 10:29 PM

US official calls on Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar

United States Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Affairs Elizabeth Horst called on Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) United States Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Affairs Elizabeth Horst called on Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar here on Monday.

Extending a warm welcome to Elizabeth and her delegation, the finance minister said Pakistan and the US enjoyed a long-term, broad-based and multi-dimensional relationship, a news release said.

The minister apprised the visiting delegation of the policies and economic reform agenda which aimed to bring economic and fiscal stability to the country.

She further briefed on key reforms being undertaken by the caretaker government including state-owned entities,

privatization and reforms in the Federal board of Revenue.

She also informed about the restructuring of the FBR to make it more efficient in documenting and digitization of the economy, adding “We have been successful in concluding the first review with IMF recently.”

Elizabeth Horst thanked the finance minister and extended full support of the US government and its people to the government of Pakistan.

She further underscored that both countries enjoyed good relations and extended her support to further promote bilateral economic relations.

The finance minister thanked Elizabeth Horst and reiterated the desire to further deepen bilateral trade and investment ties with the USA.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan USA IMF United States FBR Government Asia

Recent Stories

SC serves notices to AGP, AGs in lifetime disquali ..

SC serves notices to AGP, AGs in lifetime disqualification case

1 minute ago
 PML-N to make seat adjustments for country’s dev ..

PML-N to make seat adjustments for country’s development, economic growth: Khu ..

1 minute ago
 Zaka Ashraf calls on PM Kakar

Zaka Ashraf calls on PM Kakar

2 minutes ago
 Indian apex court verdict: Blatant violation of UN ..

Indian apex court verdict: Blatant violation of UN resolutions on unresolved glo ..

1 minute ago
 UoT’s entry test schedule for spring 2024 admiss ..

UoT’s entry test schedule for spring 2024 admissions to undergraduate programs ..

40 minutes ago
 Mainstreaming of deprived segments, fast decision- ..

Mainstreaming of deprived segments, fast decision-making vital for Pakistan's pr ..

40 minutes ago
India's SC upholds abrogation of Article 370, scra ..

India's SC upholds abrogation of Article 370, scrapping special status of world ..

40 minutes ago
 Wall of Martyrs - a good initiative to remember sa ..

Wall of Martyrs - a good initiative to remember sacrifices of martyred heroes: B ..

40 minutes ago
 Badar Shahbaz appointed as assistant secretary PML ..

Badar Shahbaz appointed as assistant secretary PML-N

43 minutes ago
 Indian apex court miserably failed in upholding th ..

Indian apex court miserably failed in upholding the merit and demands of justice ..

43 minutes ago
 UNSC, OIC mobilization must to restrict India for ..

UNSC, OIC mobilization must to restrict India for unlawful practice in IIOJ&K: M ..

39 minutes ago
 'Barbenheimer' tops Golden Globes nominations

'Barbenheimer' tops Golden Globes nominations

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Business