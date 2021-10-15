UrduPoint.com

US Official, Overchuk Discuss Treatment Of American Businesses In Russia - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 12:10 AM

US Official, Overchuk Discuss Treatment of American Businesses in Russia - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk discussed the treatment of American businesses in Russia and the latter's investments to combat climate change, the Department of State said on Thursday.

"Deputy Secretary Sherman and Under Secretary ( for Economic Affairs Jose) Fernandez urged Russia to ensure fair treatment for US companies in its marketplace and to resolve US concerns about Russia's trade and investment climate" the State Department said in a press release.

The release added that Overchuk also met separately with US Special Representative for Climate John Kerry on Thursday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Sherman

Recent Stories

1.9 quake felt in Dibba Al Fujairah

1.9 quake felt in Dibba Al Fujairah

25 minutes ago
 Rashid bin Humaid reiterates confidence in UAE nat ..

Rashid bin Humaid reiterates confidence in UAE national football team players

26 minutes ago
 Ministry of Defence participates in ‘Internation ..

Ministry of Defence participates in ‘International Armament and Military Equip ..

41 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt taking steps to make visually impaired ..

Sindh Govt taking steps to make visually impaired persons useful citizens

1 minute ago
 Charity Warns of 'Disastrous' Ebola Outbreak in Ea ..

Charity Warns of 'Disastrous' Ebola Outbreak in East of DRC, If Not Contained

1 minute ago
 US Capitol Riot Probe Cites Steve Bannon for Crimi ..

US Capitol Riot Probe Cites Steve Bannon for Criminal Contempt - Congressman

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.