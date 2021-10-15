US Official, Overchuk Discuss Treatment of American Businesses in Russia - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk discussed the treatment of American businesses in Russia and the latter's investments to combat climate change, the Department of State said on Thursday.

"Deputy Secretary Sherman and Under Secretary ( for Economic Affairs Jose) Fernandez urged Russia to ensure fair treatment for US companies in its marketplace and to resolve US concerns about Russia's trade and investment climate" the State Department said in a press release.

The release added that Overchuk also met separately with US Special Representative for Climate John Kerry on Thursday.