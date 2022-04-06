US Official Predicts Russia Will Drop Out of Top 20 Economies Due to Sanctions

The United States predicts that Russia will drop from being the eleventh largest economy in the world to outside the top 20 economies as a result of the Western sanctions, a senior Biden administration official said on Wednesday

"Russia used to be the eleventh largest economy in the world. It is now very likely to drop out of the top 20," the official said.