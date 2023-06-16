UrduPoint.com

US Official Says Any Change By Russia On Oil Sale Taxes May Reduce Production Over Time

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2023 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) US Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Thursday that any change by Russia to taxes on oil sales may reduce its oil production capacity over time.

"Russia is reportedly pursuing changes to the way it taxes oil to respond to the divergence between Russia's oil and the global marketplace," Adeyemo said during an event hosted by the Center for a New American Security think-tank. "This change will constrain Russia's oil companies going forward leaving them with fewer funds to invest in exploration and production and over time diminishing the productive capacity of Russia's oil sector.

Adeyemo added that no matter what choice Russia makes, it will have significantly less revenue than before the price cap was put in place.

In December 2022, the G7 countries, Australia, and the EU imposed a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian crude oil transported by sea, blocking the transport of oil bought at higher prices.

In retaliation, Russia prohibited selling its oil to countries supporting the price cap mechanism.

