US Officials Visit Saudi Arabia To Discuss Oil Production, Biden Trip To Region - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2022 | 08:36 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) Two Biden administration officials are visiting Saudi Arabia for discussions about bilateral relations, oil production and President Joe Biden's planned trip to the region in late June, Axios reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, White House middle East coordinator Brett McGurk and State Department Energy Envoy Amos Hochstein arrived in Saudi Arabia to meet with senior Saudi officials, the report said.

The officials are set to discuss bilateral relations, a possible deal to increase oil production and a potential arrangement to normalize relations between Saudi Arabia, Israel and Egypt, the report said.

Biden is considering visiting Saudi Arabia while on a trip to the Middle East that is scheduled for the end of June, the report added.

Biden is looking to Saudi Arabia to increase oil production in order to try and lower gasoline prices before the midterm elections, as well as to be able to push for more sanctions on Russian energy products, according to the report.

