US Oil Companies Need to Ramp Up Production, Lower Gas Prices - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) American oil companies should boost their production in the United States and reduce gas prices, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said during the press briefing on Monday.

"Oil companies are sitting on 9,000 unused but approved drilling permits; they are sitting on them," Jean-Pierre said. "There is no shortage of opportunity for companies to produce oil here in the United States. 9,000 unused permits. And the President has been clear that rather than using their record profits to patch over all these pockets, these companies need to ramp up production and also lower gas prices."

Biden said on Sunday that the price of gasoline at the pump is currently $3.

19 per gallon, which is almost 20% lower than the figures of the American automobile Association (AAA), which publishes daily US gas prices.

However, the association's Sunday data showed that the average gas price stood at $3.8 per gallon, 19% more than what was announced by the president.

According to AAA figures, out of all US states, only Texas and Georgia had gas prices below $3.2.

The United States is facing high inflation and growing fuel prices, which the current administration has been battling by releasing reserves. Biden has blamed Russia and Saudi Arabia as well as US fuel and energy companies for the price hike, threatening to impose an additional tax on excess profits if the prices are not reduced.