US Oil Consumption Wanes Amid Sliding Summer Demand - Energy Agency

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) Weekly drawdowns in US crude oil and gasoline were less than expected last week, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday, as energy demand slid toward the end of the summer and amid a renewed increase in coronavirus cases.

US commercial crude oil inventories fell by 448,000 barrels in the week to August 6, the EIA said in its Weekly Petroleum Status Report. Analysts polled by US media said they expected a drawdown of 750,000 barrels instead.

Gasoline stockpiles also fell less than expected, drawing down 1.4 million barrels against a forecast 2 million, the EIA data showed.

Distillate inventories were the outlier, drawing down by almost 1.

8 million versus an expected 500,000 barrels.

"These numbers are on the bearish side," economist Adam Button said in a post on ForexLive.

The broad slide in oil demand was evident with just six weeks left until the end of the summer season, which officially ends on September 22, as autumn begins. Energy consumption also appears to have slid as some US states put in new coronavirus precautions amid a spike in infections.

The EIA had reported huge drawdowns in the previous 11 weeks, with crude oil consumption alone taking a net of almost 50 million barrels off the market over a nine week period.