UrduPoint.com

US Oil Drilling Auction Nets Top Bid Of $191Mln After Global Climate Talks- Interior Dept.

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 12:20 AM

US Oil Drilling Auction Nets Top Bid of $191Mln After Global Climate Talks- Interior Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The Biden administration's auction of oil and gas drilling rights in the Gulf of Mexico has generated top bids of more than $191 million, the US Interior Department announced on Wednesday, with commentators saying the record sale contradicted commitments to reduce global emissions.

"In today's Gulf of Mexico sale, we received 317 bids on 308 tracks," Mike Celata, regional director for the area overseen by the Interior Department's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said. "The total of high bids is $191,000,688.984."

Celata said the auction received bids totaling $198.5 million from 33 companies.

Commentators described it as the "largest ever" drilling auction for the Gulf of Mexico and the top bids as "record" or "historic" - something that the Interior Department itself did not confirm.

They added that coming just four days after global climate talks in Scotland, the auction was a contradiction by the Biden administration of its joint commitment with other nations to reduce emissions.

"Coming in the aftermath of the climate summit, this is just mind boggling," Kristen Monsell, senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, was quoted saying in a report by The Guardian. "It's hard to imagine a more hypocritical and dangerous thing for the administration to do. It's incredibly reckless and, we think, unlawful too. It's just immensely disappointing."

The Interior Department, which oversees drilling on US public lands and waters, has estimated there is as much as 1.12 billion barrels of oil and 4.2 trillion cubic feet of gas available for extraction. A separate lease sale offered by the government in Alaska's Cook Inlet will offer up another 192m barrels of oil and 301 billion cubic feet of gas to drillers.

Combined, these leases would result in nearly 600m tons of planet-heating gases if fully developed over the next four decades, which is more than the total annual emissions of the United Kingdom, the report said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Sale United Kingdom Mexico Gas From Government Top Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

US Still Characterizing Damage of Satellite Struck ..

US Still Characterizing Damage of Satellite Struck in Russian Missile Test - Spa ..

2 minutes ago
 Czech Conservative Leader Says President Will Appo ..

Czech Conservative Leader Says President Will Appoint Him as Prime Minister on N ..

2 minutes ago
 UN Supports Migrants at Belarus-Poland Border, See ..

UN Supports Migrants at Belarus-Poland Border, Seeks More Access - Spokesperson

2 minutes ago
 KP Chief Minister congratulates nation on passage ..

KP Chief Minister congratulates nation on passage of Electoral Reforms Bill

2 minutes ago
 India vs New Zealand 1st T20 scoreboard

India vs New Zealand 1st T20 scoreboard

2 minutes ago
 US Still Characterizing Damage of Satellite Struck ..

US Still Characterizing Damage of Satellite Struck in Russian Missile Test - Spa ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.