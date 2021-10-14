US Oil Executive Pleads Guilty to $886Mln Fraud Against Shareholders - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) A former vice president for US operations at a Canadian oil services company admitted guilt in a scheme to inflate company revenues, causing shareholder losses of more than $886 million, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

Joseph Kostelecky pleaded guilty to charges he defrauded shareholders of Poseidon Concepts while serving as the company's top American executive from November 2011 to December 2012, the department said in a press release.

"Kostelecky admitted that, in his role, he caused Poseidon to falsely report approximately $100 million in revenue from purported long-term contracts with oil and natural-gas companies that were Poseidon's customers," the release said.

Kostelecky's misconduct included fraudulently directing Poseidon's accounting staff at the US corporate headquarters in Denver, Colorado, as well as its field office in Dickinson, Canada to record revenue from accounts from which he knew revenue was not collectable, the release added.

When the scheme was exposed in 2012, Poseidon's stock price plunged and the company was forced into bankruptcy, causing over $886 million in shareholder losses, according to the release.

Kostelecky faces a maximum total of 40 years in prison when he is sentenced on January 10, 2022, the release said.