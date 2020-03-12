UrduPoint.com
US Oil Exports Increase 45% In 2019 From Previous Year - Energy Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 07:54 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Exports of American oil increased by 45 percent last year compared with 2018, with US firms shipping nearly 3 million barrels per day to 44 nations, the Energy Information Administration said in a report on Thursday.

"US crude oil exports averaged 2.98 million barrels per day (b/d) in 2019," the report said.

"Growth in US crude oil exports was driven by increasing US crude oil production, expanding domestic infrastructure and increasing global demand for light, low-sulfur crude oils."

The number of destinations for US crude also increased from 41 to 44. Canada received the largest share of US oil exports at 459,000 b/d (15 percent), followed by South Korea at 426,000 b/d (14 percent), the report added.

Increased exports were more than enough to offset a decline in US oil shipments to China, which averaged 133,000 b/d in 2019, compared with 232,000 b/d in 2018, according to the report.

