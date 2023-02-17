UrduPoint.com

US Oil Firms Import 100,000 Barrels Of Venezuelan Oil Per Day In February - Source

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2023 | 10:40 PM

US Oil Firms Import 100,000 Barrels of Venezuelan Oil Per Day in February - Source

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The volume of Venezuelan oil imported to the United States by three oil companies amounts to an average of 100,000 barrels per day in February after the Biden administration eased the existing restrictions in November to allow such activity, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik on Friday.

The source said that Chevron, Valero and Phillips 66 combined will lead the increased import of Venezuela oil to the United States.

"Production has increased at Petropiar and production restarted recently at Petroboscan, so together that adds up to more than 100,000 volume to the US Gulf coast," the source said.

Chevron holds joint stakes with Venezuela's PDVSA at both Petropiar, which is a heavy oil field in the Orinoco belt and Petroboscan in Western Venezuela.

The average amount of Venezuelan oil imported to the United States may increase if US restrictions continue to ease, the source said.

Last November, the US Treasury Department provided a new license that allows Chevron to extract oil in Venezuela for six months through its joint venture partners PDVSA. However, this license did not expand operations or allow new US investment in Venezuela's oil sector.

The United States granted the new license after the Venezuelan government and the opposition resumed talks in Mexico City and came to an agreement on addressing the humanitarian crisis in the country, including an agreement on the continuation of talks focused on elections to be held in 2024.

According to US officials, Venezuela-related sanctions and restrictions imposed by the United States still remain in place and this decision should not be interpreted as a permissive environment on sanctions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Oil Mexico City Lead United States Venezuela February May November Government Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

Al Zeyoudi meets delegation from Conference of Pre ..

Al Zeyoudi meets delegation from Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewi ..

26 minutes ago
 First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi ..

First batch of naval vessels arrives in Abu Dhabi for NAVDEX 2023

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Safari celebrates its first anniversary

Sharjah Safari celebrates its first anniversary

2 hours ago
 Under the patronage of the UAE President, Theyab b ..

Under the patronage of the UAE President, Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends C ..

2 hours ago
 Three terrorists killed in Karachi Police head off ..

Three terrorists killed in Karachi Police head office attack: IG

3 hours ago
 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium is resurfaced and r ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium is resurfaced and ready to welcome the World

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.