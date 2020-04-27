The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEW YORK -- Oil prices dropped noticeably Sunday night with the U.S. benchmark down more than 7 percent amid persistent oversupply concerns.

The West Texas Intermediate for June delivery slipped 7.2 percent to 15.72 U.S. Dollars a barrel, while Brent crude for June delivery slid 0.8 percent.

WUHAN -- No new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported in central China's Hubei Province Sunday, the provincial health commission said Monday.

On Sunday, the province reported no new deaths from COVID-19.

A total of 12 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital after recovery on Sunday, bringing the number of existing COVID-19 patients in hospitals in the province to zero.

ALGIERS -- China and Algeria will win the battle over COVID-19 side by side, thanks to bilateral cooperation which has produced positive results, Chinese Ambassador to Algeria Li Lianhe said.

In an article published by local mainstream media on Sunday, including official APS news agency, Li said that Algeria and China have mobilized their entire nations to fight this disease decisively, worked together and helped each other in a time of crisis.

RIO DE JANEIRO -- Brazil's COVID-19 caseload reached 61,888, with the death toll hitting 4,205, the Health Ministry said Sunday.

According to the daily report from the ministry, in the past 24 hours, 3,379 people tested positive for COVID-19, up 5.8 percent, and 189 patients died, up 4.7 percent.

LIMA -- Peru reported 27,517 cases of COVID-19 with 728 deaths as of Sunday, 42 days after the country declared a state of emergency to contain the epidemic.

President Martin Vizcarra said at a press conference that his government is mobilizing all resources to fight the outbreak.

ROME -- The coronavirus pandemic has claimed 26,644 lives in locked-down Italy, bringing the total number of infections, fatalities and recoveries to 197,675 as of Sunday, according to latest data released by the country's Civil Protection Department.

Meanwhile, the number of new deaths, new infections and of patients in intensive care keeps declining.

PARIS -- France saw COVID-19 deaths rose by 242 to 22,856 as of Sunday, the lowest daily increase this week, bringing relief to the health system of the country which is planning to lift the lockdown on May 11, data from the Health Ministry showed.

The daily increase of deaths dropped to 1 percent, slower than 1.65 percent on Saturday, 1.8 percent on Friday, 2.4 percent on Thursday, 2.6 percent on Wednesday and Tuesday, and 2.77 percent on Monday.

NEW YORK -- The U.S. state of New York will restart its economy after the peak of the coronavirus outbreak in a multi-phase manner, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.

The strategy is to first reopen the construction and manufacturing sectors, and the second phase will be evaluating businesses on a case-by-case basis, depending on how essential they are, said Cuomo at his daily briefing.

DUBLIN -- A total of 40,000 face masks donated by China were handed over to two local hospitals in Ireland's second largest city Cork, local media reported on Sunday.

The Echo, a daily newspaper largely circulated in the southern part of Ireland, said on its website that the donated face masks were handed over to the two largest hospitals in Cork, namely Cork University Hospital and the Mercy University Hospital.

MUSCAT -- The Omani Ministry of Health announced on Sunday 93 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 1,998.

Out of the 93 new cases, 60 are non-Omanis, and all the new cases are related to community contact, said a statement issued by the ministry.

MINSK -- Belarus reported 873 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the country's caseload to 10,463.

According to the country's health ministry, 1,695 patients have recovered, while 72 coronavirus patients suffering from chronic diseases have died.

RIYADH -- Saudi Arabia and China signed on Sunday a deal for expanding coronavirus testing capacity.

The deal not only highlights the tradition and commitment of mutual assistance between China and Saudi Arabia, but also represents a good start for the further development of health care cooperation between the two countries, said Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chen Weiqing at a signing ceremony held in Riyadh, capital of Saudi Arabia.

ATHENS -- Greece's Health Ministry announced on Sunday that COVID-19 infections have totaled 2,517 with 134 fatalities since the start of the outbreak in the country on Feb. 26.

In the last 24 hours, 11 new cases were diagnosed and four patients have died, read an e-mailed press statement. (Greece-COVID-19 infection).