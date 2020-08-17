US Oil Giant Chevron in Talks to Invest in Major Southern Iraqi Oil Field - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) The Chevron Corporation, one of the largest US oil companies, is already negotiating with the Iraqi government to initiate a major investment in one of the main oil fields in the southern part of the country, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Chevron and the Baghdad government have reached sufficient agreement that they plan to sign a memorandum of understanding for the company to develop the Nassiriya oil field, the report said.

The deal could be announced and signed as early as this week when Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi visits Washington for talks with President Donald Trump, the report said.

The prospective agreement could lead to Chevron investing hundreds of millions of Dollars in the Nassiriya oil field, the report added.

The Nassiriya field is estimated to contain 4.4 billion barrels of crude oil and requires complex technologies and expertize to develop it that would require the capabilities of a major international energy corporation, according to the report.