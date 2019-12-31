US Oil Giant ExxonMobil Secures Exploration Acreage Offshore Egypt - Company Statement

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) US oil giant ExxonMobil said in a statement on Monday that it has secured more than 1.7 million acres for exploration offshore Egypt to strengthen its Eastern Mediterranean presence.

"The acquisition includes acreage in the 1.2 million North Marakia Offshore block, which is located approximately five miles offshore Egypt's northern coast in the Herodotus basin," the statement said. "The remaining 543,000 acres is in the North East El Amriya Offshore block in the Nile Delta."

ExxonMobil will operate both blocks and hold a 100 percent stake in them.

Operations, including acquisition of seismic data, are scheduled to begin in 2020.

"These awards strengthen our exploration portfolio in the Eastern Mediterranean," Mike Cousins, senior vice president of exploration and new ventures at ExxonMobil, was quoted as saying in the statement. "We look forward to working with the government and deploying our proven expertise and advanced technology."

The statement added that ExxonMobil has a long-standing downstream presence in Egypt, where it has been a leading fuels, lubricants and specialties marketer since 1902.