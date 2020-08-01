US oil giants report big losses, prepare for longer downturn

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Exxon Mobil and Chevron reported hefty losses in the latest quarter Friday as the weakened economic outlook due to the coronavirus pandemic pressures the industry to double down on cost cuts.

"We've never seen a market demand crash so far so deep," said Exxon Mobil senior vice president Neil Chapman.

While he noted early signs of recovery in motor fuel demand, a recovery in jet fuel is "likely to be much slower," Chapman said, pointing to a dearth of international flights.

Exxon Mobil reported a loss of $1.1 billion in the second quarter, the biggest since the Exxon-Mobil merger in 1999.

Meanwhile, Chevron lost $8.3 billion in the same period, as it slashed the value of assets on expectations that commodity prices will stay down longer.

The figures incorporated a downgrade to the value of assets in Venezuela.

Weak economic conditions could weigh on Chevron's results "into the third quarter" due to "significantly reduced" demand for petroleum-based products, chief executive Mike Wirth warned.

"Given the uncertainties associated with economic recovery, and ample oil and gas supplies, we made a downward revision to our commodity price outlook which resulted in asset impairments and other charges."And Chevron's chief financial officer Pierre Breber said on a conference call that the future was impossible to know, but the company was preparing for oil prices that are "lower for longer."