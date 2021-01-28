UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Oil Group Sues Biden Administration To Challenge Ban On Leasing Federal Lands

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 01:50 AM

US Oil Group Sues Biden Administration to Challenge Ban on Leasing Federal Lands

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The Western Energy Alliance filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration on Wednesday challenging the temporary halt on oil and gas leases on Federal land as being conflicting with US law.

"The suspension is an unsupported and unnecessary action that is inconsistent with the Secretary's statutory obligations.

Because the suspension is both arbitrary and capricious and contrary to law, the Court should find the suspension invalid and set aside the challenged government action," the complaint said.

Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden signed an executive order directing the Secretary of the Interior to stop issuing oil and gas leases on public lands while the administration reviews the leasing program.

However, US media reported that the Biden administration has issued 31 drilling permits since January 20.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Alliance January Gas Media Government Court

Recent Stories

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster ..

2 hours ago

Complaint against Glencore over Chad spill clears ..

1 hour ago

US Pauses Arms Deals With UAE, Saudi Arabia - Repo ..

1 hour ago

White House Says Telecom Equipment Made by Vendors ..

1 hour ago

Trilateral Meeting on Karabakh to Be Held on Sunda ..

1 hour ago

White House Says Telecom Equipment Made by Vendors ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.