US Oil Group Sues Biden Administration to Challenge Ban on Leasing Federal Lands

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The Western Energy Alliance filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration on Wednesday challenging the temporary halt on oil and gas leases on Federal land as being conflicting with US law.

"The suspension is an unsupported and unnecessary action that is inconsistent with the Secretary's statutory obligations.

Because the suspension is both arbitrary and capricious and contrary to law, the Court should find the suspension invalid and set aside the challenged government action," the complaint said.

Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden signed an executive order directing the Secretary of the Interior to stop issuing oil and gas leases on public lands while the administration reviews the leasing program.

However, US media reported that the Biden administration has issued 31 drilling permits since January 20.