U.S. Oil Imports Down,exports Up Last Week

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 05:08 PM

U.S. oil imports down,exports up last week

U.S. crude oil imports decreased while exports increased during the week ending Dec. 13, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Thursday

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.

58 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, down by 308,000 b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged about 3.63 million b/d, up by about 233,000 b/d from the previous week, according to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.41 million b/d, down by 1.14 million b/d year-on-year, while crude oil exports averaged about 3.41 million b/d, up by about 851,000 b/d year-on-year.

