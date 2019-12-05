UrduPoint.com
U.S. Oil Imports, Exports Down Last Week

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 03:04 PM

HOUSTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :U.S. crude oil imports and exports both decreased during the week ending Nov. 29, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Wednesday.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 5.99 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, down by 201,000 b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged about 3.

14 million b/d, down by about 345,000 b/d from the previous week, according to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 5.98 million b/d, down by 1.62 million b/d year-on-year, while crude oil exports averaged about 3.07 million b/d, up by about 653,000 b/d year-on-year.

