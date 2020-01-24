U.S. oil imports, exports down last week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

U.S. crude oil imports and exports both decreased during the week ending Jan. 17, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Thursday

HOUSTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :U.S. crude oil imports and exports both decreased during the week ending Jan. 17, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Thursday.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.43 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, down by 120,000 b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged about 3.

41 million b/d, down by about 67,000 b/d from the previous week, according to the weekly petroleum status report.

Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.52 million b/d, down by 1.22 million b/d year on year, while crude oil exports averaged about 3.61 million b/d, up by about 1.28 million b/d year on year.