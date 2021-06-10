U.S. oil imports, exports up last week: EIA

U.S. crude oil imports and exports both increased during the week ending June 4, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Wednesday

HOUSTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) --:U.S. crude oil imports and exports both increased during the week ending June 4, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Wednesday.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.6 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, up by about 1 million b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged about 2.9 million b/d, up by about 387,000 b/d from the previous week, according to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.

2 million b/d, down by about 122,000 b/d year on year, while crude oil exports averaged about 3.1 million b/d, up by about 142,000 b/d year on year.

The United States has been a world important oil producer in the past years with the help of its shale oil production growth. Meanwhile, China is one of the biggest oil importers.

According to the latest release from the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics, China imported 40.36 million tonnes of crude oil in April, down 0.2 percent year on year.