UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

U.S. Oil Imports, Exports Up Last Week: EIA

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 01:37 PM

U.S. oil imports, exports up last week: EIA

U.S. crude oil imports and exports both increased during the week ending June 4, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Wednesday

HOUSTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) --:U.S. crude oil imports and exports both increased during the week ending June 4, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Wednesday.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.6 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, up by about 1 million b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged about 2.9 million b/d, up by about 387,000 b/d from the previous week, according to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.

2 million b/d, down by about 122,000 b/d year on year, while crude oil exports averaged about 3.1 million b/d, up by about 142,000 b/d year on year.

The United States has been a world important oil producer in the past years with the help of its shale oil production growth. Meanwhile, China is one of the biggest oil importers.

According to the latest release from the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics, China imported 40.36 million tonnes of crude oil in April, down 0.2 percent year on year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exports China Oil United States April June From Million

Recent Stories

Federal Authority for Identity begins first phase ..

13 minutes ago

Iran reports 10,598 new COVID-19 cases, 2,990,714 ..

3 minutes ago

Canada looking to ease restrictions in stages from ..

3 minutes ago

US to 'supercharge' pandemic fight with huge vacci ..

6 minutes ago

Cholesterol metabolite induces production of cance ..

6 minutes ago

Corona vaccination Centers Established in Rural He ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.