U.S. oil imports up, exports down last week: EIA

HOUSTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) --:U.S. crude oil imports increased while exports decreased during the week ending March 4, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report released on Wednesday.

U.S. crude oil imports averaged 6.319 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, up by about 552,000 b/d from the previous week, while crude oil exports averaged about 2.422 million b/d, down by about 1.

374 million b/d from the previous week, according to the Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Over the past four weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 6.176 million b/d, up by about 565,000 b/d over the same four-week period last year.

During the same period, crude oil exports averaged about 2.794 million b/d, up by about 4,000 b/d year on year.

The United States has been one of the world's important oil producers in the past years with the help of its shale oil production.