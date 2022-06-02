US Oil Inventories Extend Weekly Declines as Peak Summer Demand Dawns - Energy Agency

US crude oil and fuel inventories are tumbling in sync with heightened driving activity as the peak summer demand for travel dawns, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) US crude oil and fuel inventories are tumbling in sync with heightened driving activity as the peak summer demand for travel dawns, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Thursday.

Crude oil inventories fell their most for a week in seven while stockpiles of gasoline, the main automobile fuel, slumped for a ninth week in a row, the EIA said in its Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

Balances of distillates, the oil variant required for making the diesel needed for trucks, buses and trains, as well as the fuel for jets, fell for the first time in four weeks, the EIA report showed.

"The numbers are bullish across the board for both crude oil processing by refiners and public consumption of fuel at the pump as the peak summer season for travel dawns upon us," John Kilduff, founding partner of the New York energy hedge fund Again Capital, said. "Yet, with gasoline and diesel prices hitting new record highs each week, one wonders whether it's just a matter of time before we see demand destruction set in.

"

The average price of gasoline at the pump in the United States hit all-time highs near $4.72 per gallon this week, up from $3.04 a year ago. Diesel averaged $5.56 per gallon, up from $3.19 a year ago.

"These prices are stinging consumers, and forcing them to change their habits," Fox news said on Thursday, noting that while the Automobile Association of America, or AAA, had projected a travel surge for this summer, it still expected fewer trips and miles driven due to record fuel prices.

The EIA reported a crude stockpile drop of 5.07 million barrels last week, the most since an 8.02 million drawdown during the week to April 15. Oil processing remained near 93% of capacity as refiners ran at full tilt to manage demand anticipated for the summer.

Gasoline inventories fell by 711,000 barrels, extending a streak of declines dating back to the week ended April 1.

With distillate stockpiles, there was a drop of 530,000 barrels last week, the first since a decline of 913,000 barrels during the week to May 6.�