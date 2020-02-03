UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Oil, Natural Gas Output Grows 20 Percent In 2019 From Previous Year - Energy Department

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 09:29 PM

US Oil, Natural Gas Output Grows 20 Percent in 2019 From Previous Year - Energy Department

US production of oil and natural gas increased last year by about 20 percent, with technical advances such as horizontal drilling offsetting a decline in the number of wells, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) US production of oil and natural gas increased last year by about 20 percent, with technical advances such as horizontal drilling offsetting a decline in the number of wells, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Monday.

US oil output in 2018 averaged 10.8 million barrels per day (b/d) and natural gas 94.8 billion cubic feet (Bcf/d) per day, the report said.

In November 2019, crude oil production had increased to about 12.9 million b/d and natural gas production had increased to 116.9 Bcf/d.

The report noted that output increased in the four year period leading to 2018, while the total number of wells producing crude oil and natural gas in the United States fell to 982,000, down from a peak of 1,035,000 wells in 2014.

The report attributed the trend - more fuel from fewer wells - to technical advances. EIA cited horizontal drilling as one example without mentioning fracking - a controversial practice banned in some states in which drillers use a pressurized mix of water and chemicals to break up underground rock barriers to obtain oil and natural gas.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Water Oil United States November Gas 2018 2019 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to cultivate 14 million mangrove seedlin ..

15 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to cultivate 14 million mangrove seedlin ..

15 minutes ago

DAE signs new US$300 million financing facility wi ..

15 minutes ago

DAE signs new US$300 million financing facility wi ..

15 minutes ago

Imdaad reaffirms commitment to UAE Vision 2021 Nat ..

15 minutes ago

Imdaad reaffirms commitment to UAE Vision 2021 Nat ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.