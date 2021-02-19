UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Oil Output Down 200,000 Barrels Per Day As Snow Storms Blanket Country - Energy Agency

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 12:27 AM

US Oil Output Down 200,000 Barrels Per Day as Snow Storms Blanket Country - Energy Agency

US crude production is estimated to have fallen 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) as drilling for oil is impacted by snow storms blanketing the country, data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) US crude production is estimated to have fallen 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) as drilling for oil is impacted by snow storms blanketing the country, data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed on Thursday.

Crude production fell to an estimated 10.8 million bpd last week, just after increasing for the first time in months to 11 million bpd the previous week, the EIA's weekly dataset on supply and demand showed.

US crude production stood at a record high of 13.1 million bpd just 11 months ago before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, but the demand destruction that set in thereafter reduced the output. Production is also expected to be on the wane hereon as the Biden administration focuses more on green and renewable energy sources rather than fossil fuels.

A hail of snow storms have descended upon central and eastern United States in recent weeks, slowing or in some cases shutting energy production in places like Texas. At least 500,000 homes in Texas did not have power on Thursday morning after as many 3.1 million were impacted a day earlier by the worst snowstorm in 30 years to hit the state.

Analysts at ANZ Bank and Citigroup have estimated that at least 2 million bpd of US shale oil production had been curtailed by the storm in Texas. Citigroup analysts also estimated a cumulative production loss of 16 million barrels through early March.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Storm Snow Oil Bank Hail United States March From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EU Launches HERA Incubator Bloc But Still Struggle ..

1 minute ago

Should Spotify payments go to artists you actually ..

1 minute ago

Italy's 'Super Mario' Draghi seeks final OK to lea ..

1 minute ago

Nominations of 35 candidates for 11 Senate seats f ..

1 minute ago

Ex-Olympic walking champion Schwazer cleared of do ..

2 hours ago

Firdous expresses condolence to family of Muhammad ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.