US Oil Output Down A Record One-Third As Cold Wave Hits Texas - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 01:00 PM

US Oil Output Down a Record One-Third as Cold Wave Hits Texas - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Total US oil output has contracted by a record one-third, or 3.5 million barrels per day and more, as anomalous low temperatures caused disruptions to well operations in Texas, the country's largest oil-producing region, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Prior to the winter freeze, the US daily output stood at some 11 million barrels.

Along with causing massive power outages, one of the coldest US winters in decades has forced a number of largest oil companies, including Motiva and Exxon Mobil, to temporarily shut down their refineries, according to the report. France's Total has cut crude processing to minimal levels and shut down its Port Arthur refinery in Texas. The severe weather has also affected companies Occidental Petroleum and Chevron.

