US Oil Output Down to 11.1Mln Barrels Per Day, 2Mln Lower From March Record High - EIA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) US crude oil production has fallen by an estimated two million barrels per day (bpd) over the past three months to reach 11.1 million bpd as oil drilling patches across the United States continue to see rig cutbacks and well shut-ins from demand destruction caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.

US crude output was revised down by 100,000 bpd for the week that ended June 5, the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status report showed.

That brought to a total of 2 million barrels the downward revisions over the past 12 weeks, from a record high of 13.1 million bpd noted during the week ended March 13.

Global demand for crude oil fell as much as a third at the height of the novel coronavirus pandemic, pushing prices of world oil benchmark Brent down 75 percent to around $15 per barrel at one point and US marker West Texas Intermediate (WTI) to sub-zero levels. Both have since recovered with Brent trading at around $41 per barrel now and WTI at just under $39.