UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Oil Output Down To 11.1Mln Barrels Per Day, 2Mln Lower From March Record High - EIA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

US Oil Output Down to 11.1Mln Barrels Per Day, 2Mln Lower From March Record High - EIA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) US crude oil production has fallen by an estimated two million barrels per day (bpd) over the past three months to reach 11.1 million bpd as oil drilling patches across the United States continue to see rig cutbacks and well shut-ins from demand destruction caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.

US crude output was revised down by 100,000 bpd for the week that ended June 5, the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status report showed.

That brought to a total of 2 million barrels the downward revisions over the past 12 weeks, from a record high of 13.1 million bpd noted during the week ended March 13.

Global demand for crude oil fell as much as a third at the height of the novel coronavirus pandemic, pushing prices of world oil benchmark Brent down 75 percent to around $15 per barrel at one point and US marker West Texas Intermediate (WTI) to sub-zero levels. Both have since recovered with Brent trading at around $41 per barrel now and WTI at just under $39.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Oil United States March June From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DoH supports scientific research to help fight COV ..

11 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

26 minutes ago

UAE, Germany discuss cultural partnership

41 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, Director-General of Staatliche Kun ..

1 hour ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

1 hour ago

Ahmed bin Saeed witnesses installation of the Molt ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.