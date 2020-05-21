US Oil Output Down to 11.5Mln Barrels Per Day Based on Coronavirus Impact - Energy Agency

US crude oil production is estimated to have fallen to 11.5 million barrels per day last week from a record high of 13.1 million just two months ago amid destroyed demand caused by measures implemented to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) US crude oil production is estimated to have fallen to 11.5 million barrels per day last week from a record high of 13.1 million just two months ago amid destroyed demand caused by measures implemented to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed Wednesday.

The EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status report cited a 1.6 million-barrel production loss between the weeks of March 15 and May 15. The report also showed crude stockpiles across the United States falling by nearly 5 million barrels last week from a week ago, as demand for gasoline picked up recently amid the gradual reopening of the economy.

The drop in crude production comes as energy firms across the United States idled more than 60 percent of the rigs actively drilling for oil and closed a substantial-but-unquantified number of oil wells too in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to industry experts.

In its monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook released last week, the EIA said crude output was expected to fall by 500,000 barrels per day on the average this year and a further 800,000 per day in 2021 - the first back-to-back annual drop in output since 2008, due to the novel coronavirus measures.

The largest crude production declines should occur in the April-June stretch, before gradually dissipating over the next 18 months, the report said.

Notwithstanding the losses in crude output, the United States remains the world's largest oil producer.

The estimates published on Wednesday showed that Russia, the United States' closest rival, produced under 9.5 million barrels per day between May 1 and 19. Saudi Arabia produced an estimated 6.7 million barrels per day during the first two weeks of May, tanker tracking data showed.