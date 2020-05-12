US Oil Output Expected to Fall for 2 Straight Years, Would Mark 1st Time Since 2008 - EIA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) US crude production is expected to fall by 500,000 barrels per day on average this year and 800,000 daily in 2021 in what would be the first back-to-back annual drop in output since 2008, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday.

"EIA forecasts US crude oil production will average 11.7 million b/d in 2020, down 0.5 million b/d from 2019," the agency said in its Short-Term Energy Outlook report for May. "In 2021, EIA expects US crude oil production to decline further by 0.8 million b/d."

The agency attributed the revisions to the impact of lower crude prices from the pandemic. The largest impacts should occur in the April-June stretch, before gradually dissipating over the next 18 months.

"If realized, this 2020 production decline would mark the first annual decline since 2016," the EIA said. "US crude oil production has not declined for two years in a row since the 17-year period of declines beginning in 1992 and running through 2008."

It said, typically, price changes affected production after about a six-month lag.

"

"However, current market conditions will likely reduce this lag as many producers have already announced plans to reduce capital spending and drilling levels," the release added.

US jet fuel consumption will fall from 1.6 million daily in the first quarter to an average of 0.8 million in the second quarter. Distillate fuel oil consumption is, meanwhile, forecast to decline by 0.6 million to average 3.3 million during the same period, the EIA said.

For all of 2020, it forecasts that US motor gasoline consumption will average 8.3 million daily, a decrease of 11 percent compared with 2019. Jet fuel and distillate fuel oil consumption is, meanwhile, expected to fall by larger amounts of 25% and 10%, respectively, due to severe disruptions in aviation and global transportation activity.

Global petroleum and liquid fuels demand, meanwhile, is expected to drop by 8.1 million barrels per day this year to 92.6 million, and recover by 7 million barrels by next year, the EIA said.