UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Oil Output Fell Over 1Mln Barrels Per Day Amid Hurricane - Energy Agency

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 12:10 AM

US Oil Output Fell Over 1Mln Barrels Per Day Amid Hurricane - Energy Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) US oil production fell by an estimated 1.1 million barrels per day last week to reach 9.7 million bpd as Hurricane Laura hit the Gulf of Mexico, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

The EIA estimated a record high crude production of 13.1 million barrels per day in mid-March as the United States stood as the world's largest oil producer. In its latest update on supply-demand of petroleum for the week ended August 21, the agency cited daily production at 3.4 million barrels below that high.

"This is a sharp scale down in the EIA's production estimates for a week and the 1.1 million bpd drop seems like a number distorted by Hurricane Laura," John Kilduff, founding partner at New York energy hedge fund Again Capital and a regular commentator on oil, told Sputnik.

"I expect this number to be corrected in a week or two when the storm impact becomes clearer."

The US Department of Interior reported on Tuesday that some 28.4 percent of oil production from the Gulf of Mexico, accounting for 525,099 barrels per day, was shut in precaution ahead of the hurricane.

Laura, one of the strongest US hurricanes in more than a century, made landfall between east Texas and west Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane at pre-dawn Thursday before turning into a tropical storm. The storm, which killed at least 16 people and damaged countless property, also scored a near-direct hit on one refinery in Louisiana processing 769,000 barrels per day of crude.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Storm Century World Oil New York United States Mexico August From Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Colombian President discuss enh ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai launches Global Retirement Programme

1 hour ago

UAE caused 'maximum suffering' for Qataris, UN cou ..

10 minutes ago

US slaps sanctions on war crimes court prosecutor

10 minutes ago

German Justice Ministry, Doctors Seem Barred From ..

34 minutes ago

UKs COVID-19 Death Tolls Rises by 10 to 41,514 - H ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.