US Oil Output Fell Over 1Mln Barrels Per Day Amid Hurricane - Energy Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) US oil production fell by an estimated 1.1 million barrels per day last week to reach 9.7 million bpd as Hurricane Laura hit the Gulf of Mexico, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

The EIA estimated a record high crude production of 13.1 million barrels per day in mid-March as the United States stood as the world's largest oil producer. In its latest update on supply-demand of petroleum for the week ended August 21, the agency cited daily production at 3.4 million barrels below that high.

"This is a sharp scale down in the EIA's production estimates for a week and the 1.1 million bpd drop seems like a number distorted by Hurricane Laura," John Kilduff, founding partner at New York energy hedge fund Again Capital and a regular commentator on oil, told Sputnik.

"I expect this number to be corrected in a week or two when the storm impact becomes clearer."

The US Department of Interior reported on Tuesday that some 28.4 percent of oil production from the Gulf of Mexico, accounting for 525,099 barrels per day, was shut in precaution ahead of the hurricane.

Laura, one of the strongest US hurricanes in more than a century, made landfall between east Texas and west Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane at pre-dawn Thursday before turning into a tropical storm. The storm, which killed at least 16 people and damaged countless property, also scored a near-direct hit on one refinery in Louisiana processing 769,000 barrels per day of crude.