US Oil Output Holds At 10.7Mln Barrels Per Day, Down 18% From Record Highs In March - EIA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 09:59 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) US oil production remained unchanged last week at an estimated 10.7 million barrels per day, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in weekly update on Wednesday.

The data showed output down 18 percent from the record highs in 2020 as crude drillers cut back on activity amid lower demand for energy forced by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The EIA estimated a record high crude production of 13.

1 million barrels per day in mid-March as the United States stood as the world's largest oil producer. In its latest update on supply-demand of petroleum for the week ending on July 31, the agency cited daily production at 2.4 million barrels below that high.

US crude prices fell to minus $40 per barrel in late April at the height of demand disruptions caused by the novel coronavirus measures, before returning to above $40 in June. Prices have since hovered around those levels.

